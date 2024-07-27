NDC campaign launch: Mahama will win the elections – Murtala Mohammed

Politics of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: 3news

Tamale Central lawmaker Murtala Mohammed has predicted a victory for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections, citing superior economic conditions under Mahama's previous administration compared to the current NPP government.



He questioned the NPP's achievements in improving the economy and forecasted the NDC winning at least 14 seats in the Northern region.



The NDC's 2024 campaign launch in Tamale today, July 27, will feature Mahama, his running mate Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, and other top officials.



The party plans to use new campaign strategies and unveil a manifesto promising a 24-hour economy, abolition of ex-gratia, and export of nurses to tackle unemployment.