NDC clutching on prophecies after losing political grounds-Atta Kyea

Politics of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for relying on spiritual prophecies after losing political support.



Speaking during the NPP's running mate's tour in Asiakwa, he dismissed recent religious predictions of an NDC victory, emphasizing that elections are decided by voters, not prophets.



Atta Akyea urged Ghanaians to focus on critical issues like the economy, education, and infrastructure, and to choose leaders based on practical governance.



He expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and urged NPP members to unite for victory in the 2024 elections.