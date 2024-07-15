NDC condemns secret Police recruitment

Politics of Monday, 15 July 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a strong condemnation of the Ghana Police Service and the current government for conducting a covert recruitment exercise.



According to the NDC, led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, this secretive process is designed to fill the ranks with party loyalists, deviating from



established recruitment procedures and compromising the integrity of the police service.



Members of Parliament from the Minority Group recently brought this issue to light, with the Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, acknowledging the secret recruitment. He justified it as a measure to address a backlog of applicants.



However, the NDC argues that this explanation falls short, given that thousands of Ghanaian youths who applied over the past four years have not been contacted, while the screening process continues without transparency.



The NDC claims that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has a history of undermining state institutions through dubious methods, including appointing judges perceived to be sympathetic to their cause to the Supreme Court.



"This politicization of our judiciary erodes public trust in the fairness and impartiality of our legal system," the NDC stated.



The party argues that such actions compromise the professionalism and effectiveness of the police force, endangering national security by prioritizing party loyalty over merit and competence.



In response to these developments, the NDC is urging all eligible Ghanaians who have applied to the Ghana Police Service in the past four years to gather at the Formed Police Unit HQ for the screening exercise.



"No group holds more claim to our nation than another; we all deserve equal opportunities," emphasized George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the NDC.



The party calls for a return to fairness, meritocracy, and transparency in governance to preserve the integrity and security of the nation.