NDC conducts workshop for communication team in Upper West Region

Politics of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently conducted a workshop in the Upper West Region aimed at empowering its communication team for the upcoming December elections.



Led by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC, the workshop targeted Constituency Communication Officers, radio communicators, social media communicators, and media monitors.



Gyamfi emphasized the importance of equipping communicators with the necessary skills and information for the party's success at the polls.



As part of the initiative, each of the 11 Constituency Communication Officers in the Upper West region received brand new motorbikes, with an additional motorbike presented to the Regional Communications Bureau.