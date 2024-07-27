NDC couldn’t collate results in the past because agents were compromised by NPP – Fiifi Kwetey

Politics of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fiifi Kwetey, General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that the party couldn't collate their electoral results previously due to compromised agents.



Speaking on Radio Tamale, he accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of bribing NDC agents.



Kwetey assured that for the 2024 elections, they would field officers loyal to the party and the country.



He criticized the NPP for lowering the country's moral standards, contrasting it with the uncompromisable integrity of the NDC during Rawlings' era.



Additionally, Asiedu Nketia blamed the previous chairman for the failure to collate results, citing faulty software, and promised improvements under his leadership.