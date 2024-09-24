You are here: HomeNews2024 09 24Article 1985102

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

NDC courts support of CSOs, groups for forensic audit of voters’ register

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah Dr. Edward Omane Boamah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is calling for an independent audit of the 2024 voters' register, citing concerns over the Electoral Commission's (EC) credibility and ability to manage the register effectively.

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the party's Director of Elections and IT, expressed distrust in the EC's capacity, particularly following reports of stolen Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs), which he suggested could impact election integrity.

The NDC's demand for an audit follows what they describe as ineffective dialogue with the EC. The Commission, however, has pledged to ensure free and fair elections.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment