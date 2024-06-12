NDC criticises GAF for concealing NPP candidate's identity in public caution on incitement against soldiers

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for not directly addressing NPP Parliamentary Candidate Ernest Frimpong, who called for illegal miners to attack soldiers.



The GAF issued a general warning against inciting violence after a video of Frimpong's comments went viral, but the NDC accused the GAF of cowardice and political bias for not naming him.



The NDC plans to lodge an official complaint with the police, emphasizing the need for accountability and protection for soldiers from such reckless statements.