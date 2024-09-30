NDC demands live broadcast of IPAC meeting

Politics of Monday, 30 September 2024

Dr. Omane Boama, the Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to permit live media broadcasts during the upcoming Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting focused on the contentious 2024 voters register.



Scheduled for October 1, 2024, the meeting is set against a backdrop of escalating tensions between the NDC and the



EC regarding alleged discrepancies in the voters register ahead of the 2024 Elections.



Dr. Boama stressed that live coverage is essential for ensuring that the public receives transparent and unbiased information about the electoral process.



"The live broadcast will provide Ghanaians with real-time and unbiased information on the state of the 2024 voters register after the EC’s so-called self-audit or autocorrection of their avoidable errors and mistakes,"

Dr. Boama stated.



He highlighted the critical need for transparency, particularly given the NDC's ongoing concerns about the integrity of the voters register.



Allowing media coverage of the proceedings, he argued, would significantly reduce misinformation and foster accountability.



Additionally, Dr. Boama noted that the upcoming IPAC meeting may not adequately address the NDC's demand for a forensic audit of the voters register and the EC's IT systems.



"The truth is, #EAGLEEYES intercepted information shows as of yesterday, the Electoral Commission was still struggling to resolve voters whose names are still missing from the voters register," he stated.



This alarming situation raises concerns about potential complications in voter verification as the elections approach.



As the NDC prepares to share further updates, Dr. Boama cautioned that the ongoing manipulation of voter data poses a serious threat to the electoral process.



"Until the criminals who deliberately manipulated voters’ data for electoral gain are identified and smoked out, the same errors can recur before December 07, 2024," he added.



The NDC maintains that these urgent issues must be addressed to safeguard the integrity of the upcoming elections.



In conclusion, Dr. Boama warned that “such data manipulation can lead to BVDs not being able to verify some selected voters even if their names are on hard copies of the voters’ register.”