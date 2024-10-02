NDC demands re-examination of EC’s IT systems to address ‘vulnerabilities’

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: 3news

The NDC has called for a review of the Electoral Commission’s (EC) IT systems, citing security concerns that could affect the December 2024 elections.



Following an IPAC meeting on October 1, the NDC claims the EC admitted to issues like illegal voter transfers, corrupted files, and a vulnerable IT system.



The party wants a multi-stakeholder review to prevent manipulation of election results.



The EC has promised to release an updated voters’ register within a week and re-exhibit it for verification, but the NDC insists on a deeper assessment to ensure the integrity of the elections.