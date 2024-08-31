NDC diaspora group criticises NPP's 2024 Presidential ticket

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

A group of National Democratic Congress (NDC) members in the diaspora has criticized the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2024 presidential ticket, featuring Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh.



In a statement, the group accused the NPP of prioritizing power retention over addressing Ghana's economic challenges.



They criticized Dr. Bawumia's economic management, citing rising inflation and poverty. The statement also condemned Dr. Opoku Prempeh's handling of the "FREE SHS" program and the ongoing power crisis.



The group called for leadership that prioritizes citizens' needs and expressed support for John Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.