NDC does not ride on opinion polls to win election – PC for Atewa East

Politics of Monday, 17 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NDC parliamentary candidate for Atewa East, Lawyer Kenneth Agyare, has dismissed a recent survey projecting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the preferred presidential candidate.



Agyare downplayed the survey, conducted by Prof. Smart Sarpong, citing bias and criticizing the methodology.



He emphasized that NDC doesn't rely on opinion polls to win elections, instead, they focus on their strengths and campaign strategies.



Agyare expressed confidence in his candidature, posing a threat to the incumbent NPP lawmaker, Abena Osei-Asare, and criticized the NPP for failing to develop the constituency despite claiming it as their stronghold.