NDC engages Africa Education Watch on improving Ghana’s educational sector

General News of Friday, 21 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The NDC's Office of Inter-Party Affairs and Civil Society Organizations, led by Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, met with Africa Education Watch to collaborate on education policy formulation.



The organization's Executive Director, Kofi Asare, highlighted critical issues such as inadequate funding, education financing, and reforms needed in WAEC examinations.



He also emphasized the high school dropout rate, particularly in deprived communities, and the need for urgent intervention.



Dr. Otokunor appreciated Africa Education Watch's work and reaffirmed the NDC's commitment to engaging with stakeholders to drive educational reforms, promising a comprehensive assessment of the sector within the first 100 days of office.