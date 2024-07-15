NDC engages the Fulani community, assures of commitment to its development

Politics of Monday, 15 July 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has engaged with the Fulani community to discuss their concerns and reaffirm the party's commitment to inclusive governance.



The Fulani community expressed gratitude for the initiative but highlighted ongoing neglect and discrimination they have faced from political leaders, particularly after elections.



Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of the Inter-Party and CSOs Relations Directorate, acknowledged the Fulani's contributions to Ghana and reiterated the NDC's commitment to their development, referencing the party's 2020 manifesto plans to enhance beef cattle production.