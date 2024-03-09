NDC executive commends Mahama's for maintaining Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Politics of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Mahdi Jibril, Deputy Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), praised former President John Dramani Mahama for his bold decision to select Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate in the 2020 elections.



Jibril highlighted the perceived risk associated with Mahama's choice, acknowledging societal skepticism regarding female leadership in politics.



During an interview on TV XYZ on March 8, 2024, Jibril reflected on the apprehension surrounding Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's nomination, emphasizing Mahama's confidence in her capabilities.



He stressed Mahama's commitment to gender equality and his belief in human potential irrespective of gender or religious affiliation.



Despite the NDC's electoral defeat in 2020, Jibril underscored the importance of Mahama's decision to retain Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the upcoming 2024 elections, asserting its significance for the party's reputation.



He argued that Mahama's reaffirmation of his choice symbolized the party's resilience and commitment to its principles.



The National Executive Committee of the NDC officially endorsed Professor Opoku-Agyemang as the party’s running mate for the forthcoming 2024 general elections.