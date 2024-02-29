NDC expresses disappointment over Akufo-Addo's silence on Akosombo Dam Spillage in SONA

General News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has voiced profound disappointment and concern over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's omission of the severe plight of Akosombo Dam Spillage victims in his 2024 State of the Nation Address.



During the presentation of his penultimate SONA to Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of Ghana's Constitution, the President failed to provide updates on promises made to alleviate the challenges faced by the people of the Volta Region after the disaster.



The recent flood catastrophe, exacerbated by spillages from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams, inflicted extensive damage on communities in the Volta and other regions, displacing numerous families and wrecking livelihoods.



The onslaught of tidal waves in the southern municipalities of Anlo, Keta, and Ketu South has further exacerbated the suffering, leaving residents in urgent need of assistance.



In a statement issued on Thursday, the party expressed its dissatisfaction, stating, "It is deeply regrettable that amidst these precarious challenges, the President chose not to acknowledge or offer solutions to alleviate the suffering of our fellow citizens."



The absence of any mention of relief efforts or plans to mitigate the effects of the disaster in the 31-page SONA is seen as a significant oversight, reflecting what the party perceives as a deliberate lack of empathy and commitment to the well-being of the affected citizens.



The statement further criticised the President's mention of a non-existent project, the Keta Fish Landing Site, stating, "We want to once again put on record that there is no such project in Keta or any other place in the Volta Region. The President should learn to insulate himself from always being misled by doing due diligence in getting accurate information on such crucial matters."



The Volta NDC urged the President to promptly address the issue, emphasising the need to prioritise the needs of those affected by the flood disaster and tidal waves. The party called for immediate action to provide relief aid, rehabilitate affected communities, and implement sustainable measures to prevent future occurrences.



"In fulfilling the constitutional obligation to address the nation, it is imperative that the President demonstrates leadership by acknowledging and responding to the pressing concerns of all citizens, irrespective of tribe, location, or voting pattern," the statement added.