NDC files injunction to stop EC from printing ballot papers in Amenfi Central

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its Amenfi Central parliamentary candidate, Joana Gyan Cudjoe, have filed a motion in the High Court in Accra seeking an injunction against the Electoral Commission (EC).



Filed on October 17, 2024, the motion aims to prevent the EC from printing ballot papers and issuing a notice of poll for Amenfi Central in the upcoming parliamentary elections.



The plaintiffs argue that this injunction is necessary to pause the electoral process until a legal dispute regarding Cudjoe's disqualification is resolved.



The case is set for a hearing on October 24, 2024.