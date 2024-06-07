NDC fires Executives In Amenfi Central over Keche’s wife injunction

Politics of Friday, 7 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

The NDC has suspended executives from its Amenfi Central Constituency for alleged anti-party activities, leading to an injunction on Joana Cudjoe Gyan, the parliamentary candidate.



The suspended executives include the Constituency Chairman, Constituency Organizer, Women’s Organizer, and Deputy Women’s Organizer.



The suspension is for six months and is subject to renewal, with their NDC membership suspended during this period.



The NDC has formed an interim Presidential Campaign Task Force chaired by Joana Cudjoe Gyan.