NDC gov’t will prosecute corrupt NPP officials to set an example – Fifi Kwetey

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting corrupt officials of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to serve as a deterrent for future governments.



General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey urged Ghanaians to join the NDC to ensure the NPP is voted out in the December 7 election.



He emphasized that prosecuting corrupt officials will set an example for generations to come.



The NDC also unveiled its national campaign team, with Kwetey as Campaign Coordinator and Joseph Yammin in charge of regional campaigns, working under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee.