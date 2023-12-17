NDC granted Owoo family 360 acres of Achimota Forest lands - Forestry Commission source

General News of Sunday, 17 December 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is facing allegations of having allocated 360 acres of the Achimota Forest lands to the Owoo family, a source within the Forestry Commission (FC) have told GhanaWeb.



According to the source, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government subsequently reviewed the allocation, reducing it to 260 acres, aiming to preserve 100 acres for the state.



The source has since urged the public to dismiss any conflicting reports.



This follows media reports of a letter from the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, requesting a masterplan for the redevelopment of portions of the Achimota Forest.



The letter, dated October 10, 2023, and addressed to the Municipal Chief Executive of the Okaikwei North Municipal Assembly but received on November 15, stated that this is being sought because portions of the Achimota Forest cease to be a forest reserve.



“As you may be aware, by the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) Instrument, 2022 (E.I. 144), as amended by the Forests (Cessation of Forest Reserve) (Amendment) Instrument, 2023 (E.I. 234), portions of the Achimota Forest, measuring approximately 260.06 acres or 105.25 hectares, ceased to be a forest reserve,” the statement signed by Abu Jinapor said.



However, the source at the Forestry Commission said that is not exactly what the minister asked for.



"The NDC granted the Owo Family 360 acres of the Achimota Forest lands but it was the NPP that reviewed it to 260 acres. They did so to save the 100 acres as buffer. This matter has been thoroughly discussed and long-resolved by the ministry so people should just ignore the usual propaganda," the source said.



