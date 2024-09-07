You are here: HomeNews2024 09 07Article 1978427

Politics of Saturday, 7 September 2024

    

Source: 3news

NDC has a leader who is committed to fighting galamsey – Kofi Adams

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Adams' remarks come amid increasing calls from health sector unions for an immediate ban Adams' remarks come amid increasing calls from health sector unions for an immediate ban

Buem MP Kofi Adams has criticized the Akufo-Addo administration for failing to tackle illegal mining (galamsey), claiming the current destruction of water bodies and farmlands was not as severe during the National Democratic Congress (NDC) era.

He called for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be voted out, asserting that NDC leadership is more committed to addressing the issue.

Adams' remarks come amid increasing calls from health sector unions for an immediate ban on small-scale mining due to its harmful effects on water bodies and public health.

These unions demand stronger regulation and enforcement to combat galamsey.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment