NDC has proven its unseriousness by dwelling on Fake ‘AGYAPADIE’ document – Dennis Miracles

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Director for the NPP, has described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's election as President as a "communal labour" supported by grassroots advocacy.

Aboagye praised women benefiting from the NPP’s governance for promoting Bawumia's message across various community settings.

He criticized opponents for focusing on false media reports instead of serious campaigning.

Aboagye urged Ghanaians to support Bawumia, highlighting his effective leadership and commitment to advancing the country, and called for mobilization against former President John Mahama, who he claims has nothing new to offer.

