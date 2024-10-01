NDC hasn’t given Ghanaians one reason to bring them back – Miracles Aboagye

Politics of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, communications manager for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign, predicts a 2024 election victory for the NPP, citing John Dramani Mahama’s incompetence in both government and opposition.



He argues that the NDC fails to provide compelling reasons for Ghanaians to vote for them, merely advocating for a regime change after eight years of NPP rule.



Aboagye advises the NDC to focus on properly training their polling agents instead of resorting to violence, suggesting that they will continue misleading their followers even after a potential loss.