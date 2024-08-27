NDC hasn’t proven to be a viable alternative – Alan Kyerematen

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Alan Kyerematen, leader of the Movement for Change, has criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as an unworthy alternative for Ghana's future.



Despite being in opposition for eight years, Kyerematen argues that the NDC has failed to offer solutions to the country's problems.



He urges Ghanaians to vote for his leadership, promising to transform the nation from the ground up.



Kyerematen emphasized the need for fresh ideas and bold leadership, calling on citizens to join his Alliance for Revolutionary Change and seize the opportunity to reshape the country’s future.