NDC implicated as two Togolese nationals arrested for voter registration attempt

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Two Togolese nationals have been detained by the Jasikan Municipal Police Command for trying to participate in Ghana's ongoing voter registration exercise.



The security officers in the area apprehended them and subsequently handed them over to the police for further processing ahead of their court appearance scheduled for tomorrow, May 20, according to a Custodian Newspaper Online report.



Allegedly, the two individuals were brought to the Jasikan Municipal Registration Centre by the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the area.



As of now, the NDC constituency chairman and organizer in the Buem Constituency are at the police station, seeking bail for the two suspects.



Reports suggest that the NDC members in the area aided these two and other Togolese nationals in crossing the border to partake in the registration process. These individuals are currently being accommodated by the NDC leadership in the area.



Sources indicate that many such individuals are in the constituency and are being transported to the registration center in small groups by the NDC leadership.



The arrest of the two has reportedly caused concern among others who have not yet registered.



Despite efforts by the NDC leadership to secure bail for the two detainees, the police are preparing to present them before the court tomorrow.