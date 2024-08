Politics of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

Francis-Xavier Sosu, MP for Madina, warned the NPP not to provoke the NDC, calling them a "sleeping lion" that should not be underestimated.



His comments were a reaction to Agric Minister Bryan Acheampong's claim that the NPP would not cede power.



Sosu emphasized the NDC's readiness to defend Ghana's "second independence" and expressed confidence in John Mahama's victory in the upcoming election.