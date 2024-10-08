NDC is committed to a peaceful election – Mahama assures West African Elders Forum

Politics of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: 3news

NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama has assured the West African Elders Forum of his party’s commitment to peaceful elections on December 7.



During a meeting with a delegation led by Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Mahama emphasized the need for collaboration between the Electoral Commission (EC) and stakeholders to ensure fair election processes.



He highlighted that the groundwork and preparations before the elections are crucial for peace. The meeting took place on October 7, shortly after Mahama returned from his campaign tour in the Savannah region.



The Forum's visit comes with just 60 days left until the elections.