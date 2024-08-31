NDC is committed to improving Digital Job programs - Hon Elvis Afriyie Ankrah

Politics of Saturday, 31 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The NDC’s quest to reset Ghana has seen them come up with a lot of innovative ideas that are prudent to the growth of the youth in this digital age.



Hon. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has stated that the party is not just making promises but has identified the need of Ghanaians and the youth at large hence is poised to



ensuring Ghana bounces back after the abysmal performance of this government under the leadership of Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia



Speaking at the VL Exposure held at the Kwarley residence by actress Victoria Lebene, the former Sports Minister was critical about some of the policies that will shape the lives and the future of the youth. He mentioned that the NDC is committed to improving digital jobs by training over 1 million coders.



He mentioned in his speech that “the digital jobs initiative where we are talking about 1 million coders program, regional digital centers, a 50 million Fintech growth fund and many others are the initiatives we are introducing in the next NDC government”.



These are other initiatives that are supporting the famous 24 HOUR economy introduced by the NDC. The NDC earlier built the Accra digital center hence has credibility when it comes to fulfilling their promises. In this new age of technology, this will be an added advantage for the future of Ghanaian youth.