NDC is committed to inclusive growth – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed the National Democratic Congress (NDC)'s commitment to inclusive growth through investments in health, education, and sports.



In a recent social media post, he announced the groundbreaking for a 500-seater modern sports facility in Bole Bamboi, facilitated by MP Alhaji Yusif Suleman.



The facility will include a football pitch, volleyball and tennis courts, and a swimming pool, providing opportunities for youth to develop their sporting skills and promoting health.



Mahama emphasized that the NDC's sports programs will support talent development and overall human development.