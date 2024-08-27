‘NDC is losing grounds in Volta Region’

Politics of Tuesday, 27 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The Volta Regional Secretariat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) claims the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is losing support in the region due to the NPP's transformational developments.



Regional Chairman Makafui Kofi Woanya dismissed former President John Mahama's accusations that the NPP neglected projects initiated by the NDC.



Woanya highlighted the NPP's accomplishments, including the Free Senior High School program, ongoing road projects, and the Torgorme irrigation project, as evidence of their commitment to the region's development.



He argued that these achievements have contributed to the growing support for the NPP in the Volta Region.