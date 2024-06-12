NDC is not opposed to Free SHS Bill – Ato Forson

Politics of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

The NDC Minority in Parliament has denied opposing the government's proposed Free Senior High School (SHS) bill.



Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson clarified that there is no such bill before Parliament, and the NDC cannot oppose a non-existent bill.



He highlighted the NDC's history of supporting free education, initiating the Free SHS program in 2015.



The NDC aims to improve the program's implementation, and flagbearer John Mahama has pledged to review the policy within 100 days if elected.



The NDC will support legislation enhancing and sustaining the Free SHS program.