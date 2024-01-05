NDC is the biggest political party in West Africa - Solomon Nkansah

Politics of Friday, 5 January 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Solomon Yaw Nkansah, has stated unequivocally that the biggest political party in the West African subregion is the NDC.



An assertion, he contends that no political party in the countries making up the subregion can contest.



He believes there is no other political party either in Ghana or outside Ghana, that can be comparable to the NDC according to organizational structure, mobilization of masses into an electioneering machine, and the ideological underpinning influencing politics and its construction in West Africa.



Addressing the western regional youth wing of the NDC at the inauguration of the regional youth working committee ahead of Ghana's 2024 crucial December polls, the tough-talking former Communications Officer of the NDC, said anyone with contrary facts, must come out to prove him wrong if indeed the NDC is not the biggest, largest and most organized political mass movement in West Africa.



According to him, but for the slight internal differences in the NDC, Ghana would have been governed by a one-party state considering the followers the NDC commands in the country and outside the country.



He has therefore called for introspection, reconciliation, and reconstruction of all the internal bridges hindering the development and growth of NDC, members of the party, and its electoral fortunes.



"If we do that, there is no way any other political party can win an election in this country. We have the numbers, and the numbers would win us the elections. The only thing is that we must deal with the issues affecting the party, after all, NDC is the biggest political party in West Africa", he said confidently.



Solomon Yaw Nkansah, who rose through the various ranks of politics at the grassroot level in the Western Region, and successfully climbed the political ladder to the national level, all within the NDC, challenged the current crop of executive to sacrifice and die a little for the party if truly they want to serve and secure victory for the NDC in December 2024.



To achieve this herculean task, he condemned the growing phenomenon of godfather figure schemes, deliberately being developed by known and unknown members of the party.



This negative phenomenon, he noted, if not halted, or curtailed immediately, could derail, destroy, and tamper with the foundation of the party and possibly decrease its electoral fortunes and followers.



He said the success of the party, in opposition and government, must constantly be based on hardwork, perseverance, and resilience, and not based on the influence of individuals.



According to him, once this has been established, members of the party would seriously be working hard to earn the right places in the party and government, and that would always make the party perform better at all times.



Instead of a few influential individuals spoon-feeding people as their god-sons and god-daughter in the party without any merit, the party leadership, he underscored, must allow hardwork, which has always been the criteria, to be revisited as the only measuring yardstick to determine what and where people serving the party must occupy.



He challenged the youth of the party to leave above reproach, endeavor to stand up and be counted, and conduct themselves based on party rules and regulations.



To this end, he said they must all eschew the conduct of hero worship of individuals in the party, and instead, serve the larger group of NDC.