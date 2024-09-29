NDC is the only political party to produce a female politician who’s a thief – Ellen Ama Daaku

Politics of Sunday, 29 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ellen Ama Daaku, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of being the only party to produce a female politician who is a thief.



She referenced former MASLOC Chief Executive, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, alleging that she tarnished the reputation of women in politics by misappropriating funds.



Speaking at the NPP’s “Girls Girls” gathering on September 29, 2024, Daaku highlighted that all NPP women who held the MASLOC position left with clean records, unlike their NDC counterpart.