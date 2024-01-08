NDC is tired of being the victim of peace - Asiedu Nketiah

Politics of Monday, 8 January 2024

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has expressed the party's frustration with the recurring pattern of violence being meted out to some of its followers, alleging that they are often portrayed as the perpetrators when, in fact, they are the victims.



According to him, as victims, they are tired and that they will not allow that to go on, particularly going into the 2024 general elections.



Addressing a press conference held at the party's headquarters on January 8, 2023, Asiedu Nketiah emphasised the NDC's commitment to fostering peace in Ghana.



However, he made it clear that the party will not tolerate a repeat of the violence experienced during the 2020 elections.



“We want to assure you that we are victims of NPP’s violent crimes. We in the NDC will continue to work for a peaceful Ghana. But we will not sit unconcerned for a repeat of the 2020 elections, that one won't happen. Because, like I said, the first law of nature is self protection and we are saying that never again.



...We believe that it is unfair to call on the victims to guarantee the peace of the oppressor. We are the victims of violence and yet when the moral and civil societies speak, they either are engaged in an equalisation and calling all of us to ensure peaceful elections or telling us in the NDC who are the victims to ensure that the oppressor has peace, never again,” he said.



The National Chairman argued that it is unjust to expect the victims to guarantee the peace of those oppressing them.



He expressed discontent with calls from moral and civil societies to ensure peaceful elections, emphasising the need for a nuanced approach that acknowledges the NDC's victim-hood.



“We believe that those who are planning to come to our offices to invite us to participate in activities geared towards peaceful elections, signing of memorandum and all that, the time is now. This is the time to call out the actual perpetrators who will create disruption to our peace to put in the right structures to ensure that.



“We don't control the army, police and any arm of the security services and we don't control the arbiter of the elections, who is the electoral commissioner. So, the moral societies must rise up and support us with their collective voices. Now, there is more time to correct what is wrong for us to have a peaceful 2024 elections.



“…They should wait till November, December when they know that what has been orchestrated cannot be corrected because of the lack of time. Then they appeal to us to condone and to accept what the oppressor is opposing us. NDC is tired of being the victims of peace” he added.”



