Politics of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: 3news

South Dayi lawmaker Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor has pledged that under a Mahama administration, corruption will be aggressively tackled.



The NDC's 2024 manifesto will outline anti-corruption measures and job creation strategies.



The manifesto launch, held on August 24, will feature John Dramani Mahama and various notable guests.