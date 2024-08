Politics of Saturday, 24 August 2024

Source: 3news

John Jinapor, MP for Yapei Kusawgu, claims Ghana's energy sector is collapsing and demands a government change.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) aims to increase oil production to 400,000 barrels daily and enhance renewable energy.



Their 2024 manifesto will address corruption, job creation, and sector debt, launching on August 24.