You are here: HomeNews2024 08 26Article 1973693

Politics of Monday, 26 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

NDC manifesto contains actionable plans not mere slogans – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, has assured Ghanaians that the NDC’s 2024 manifesto policies are actionable plans, not just slogans.

Highlighting key initiatives, she emphasized the Women’s Development Bank, free sanitary pads for female students, improvements to the Free SHS program, and the abolition of the double-track system.

Other notable policies include free primary healthcare, the elimination of certain taxes, and rapid industrialization for job creation.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang stressed that these policies are thoughtfully crafted to build a better Ghana together.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment