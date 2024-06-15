NDC members defect to NPP in Atiwa East

Politics of Saturday, 15 June 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Around 50 members of the opposition NDC in Atiwa East, Eastern Region, have defected to the ruling NPP during the inauguration of the NPP's campaign team for the 2024 elections.



Led by MP Abena Osei-Asare, the defectors were welcomed with T-shirts featuring the MP and Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The event, marked by a celebratory march, emphasized the NPP's goal of securing a third term, referred to as "breaking the 8."



Osei-Asare stressed the need for hard work and unity, while the Eastern Regional Secretary and Constituency Chairman highlighted the party's strong prospects for the upcoming elections.