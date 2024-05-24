NDC must consider the bigger picture in criticising the GRA-SML deal – Ahiagbah

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to adopt a broader perspective when criticising the contract between the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Revenue Mobilisation (SML).



Ahiagbah emphasised that the government's primary roles include ensuring national defense, providing essential public services, and promoting economic stability, all of which require adequate funding. He argued that focusing narrowly on legal technicalities in the SML contract disregards the government's broader responsibilities to its citizens.



NDC's National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, had previously condemned the agreement, describing it as an unlawful and corrupt arrangement that benefits the ruling party's interests.



In response, Ahiagbah highlighted on X that the SML's involvement has significantly boosted state revenue, generating GHC2.45 billion as confirmed by the KPMG report. He noted that these findings align with audits conducted by Ernest & Young, the Revenue Assurance and Compliance Unit of the Ministry of Finance, and the Chamber of Bulk Oils Distributors' industry report.



