Source: angelonline.com.gh

NDC never kicked against Free SHS policy – Ade-Coker

Joseph Ade-Coker, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, has refuted claims that the party opposed the government's Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Speaking on Angel Morning Show, Ade-Coker stated that the NDC's criticism was focused on the policy's long-term sustainability and the need for proper infrastructure.

He clarified that the party supported the idea but advocated for a progressive implementation to ensure effective and accessible education, rather than opposing the policy outright.

