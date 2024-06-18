NDC operative warns of dire consequences if election 2024 is rigged

Politics of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: 3news

James Agbey, an operative of the NDC, has issued a warning against any attempt to rig the upcoming elections, emphasizing the potential dire consequences for Ghana.



He asserted that Ghanaian youths are already disillusioned with mainstream politics and any election manipulation would lead to a nationwide political storm.



Agbey claims to have information about a plan by the ruling party to orchestrate violence during the 2024 elections, similar to incidents in Techiman South in 2020.



He urged the ruling party to focus on providing good governance and warns of stiff resistance from NDC cadres and activists to protect democracy and the national interest.