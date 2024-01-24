NDC opposes proposal to change election date

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has voiced its opposition to the Electoral Commission (EC)'s proposal to shift the election date from December 7 to November 7.



The NDC is advocating for a thorough review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue.



This proposal was communicated during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Monday, January 22.



Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the party's Director of Elections and IT, emphasized the NDC's openness to discussions on voting during worship or prayer days in a Facebook post on Wednesday, January 24.



"We (NDC) do not support the November date for elections. Instead of cherry-picking, we (NDC) call for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue; we already submitted our proposals to the EC. On voting on prayer/worship days, we (NDC) are open to discussions," Dr. Edward Omane Boamah stated.