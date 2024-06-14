You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950458
NDC outdoors 2024 campaign team next week

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will announce its 2024 election campaign team early next week, sources reveal. The team will feature a mix of party executives and figures from John Dramani Mahama’s office.

Key roles are expected for Vice-Chairman Joshua Alabi and General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey. Mahama will be heavily involved, supported by a steering committee led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari will lead a team of campaign spokespersons. This coordinated effort aims to present a unified message and effectively communicate the party’s policies ahead of the elections.

