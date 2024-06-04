You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946099

Source: 3news.com

NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East blames Hawa Koomson for area’s woes

Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunnor, the NDC parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East, has accused the incumbent MP, Mavis Hawa Koomson, of creating a turbulent atmosphere in Kasoa, citing frequent unrests and chaos.

Okunnor alleged that Koomson brandished a gun and threatened her life on four occasions.

Recently, Okunnor was arrested along with two others and found in possession of a firearm, which she claims is legally registered and necessary for her protection due to the volatile situation in Kasoa.

The arrest followed a stabbing incident involving Koomson's son. Okunnor denies any wrongdoing and blames Koomson for the area's bad publicity.

