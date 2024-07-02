You are here: HomeNews2024 07 02Article 1956458

Source: 3news.com

NDC participates in 2024 political party dialogue organized by UK-Ghana Gold Programme

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) participated in a political party dialogue organized by the UK-Ghana Gold Programme (UK-GGP).

The event brought together civil society groups to engage with the NDC on policy formulation.

Discussions focused on addressing economic difficulties, illegal gold smuggling, and illicit financial flows.

Presentations covered various topics, including enhancing synergy in the petroleum sector, gas sector issues, anticorruption recommendations, and optimizing benefits in the mining sector.

The NDC expressed gratitude and commitment to implementing innovative strategies and integrating proposed recommendations into their manifesto to address critical issues and enhance natural resource governance.

