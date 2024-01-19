NDC postpones Odododiodio primaries over disqualified aspirant's court injunction

Politics of Friday, 19 January 2024

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has indefinitely postponed its parliamentary primaries in the Odododiodio constituency in the Greater Accra Region, following a court injunction obtained by disqualified aspirant Michael Nii Yarboi Annan.



In a statement dated January 17, 2024, the party's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, announced the temporary suspension of all activities related to the primaries in the constituency.



Mr Annan contested the decision preventing him from participating in the primary, leading to a court-granted interlocutory injunction restraining the NDC from conducting the election until the matter is resolved.



In the statement, the NDC clarified that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) made the decision to postpone the election indefinitely during a meeting on January 16, 2024.



The party urged branch and constituency executives to maintain peace and harmony until further notice.



Apologising for any inconvenience caused, the NDC assured members that a new date for the primaries would be communicated once fixed.



Mr Annan's disqualification by the FEC in November 2023, was based on the findings of a special committee, which found that he had not satisfied the requirement of Article 41(8)(b) of the NDC Constitution, which stipulates that an aspirant must have been an active party members at the constituency level for the four years preceding the nomination date.