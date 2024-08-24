You are here: HomeNews2024 08 24Article 1973216

NDC questions EC’s silence after police arrested a man in possession of a voting device

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, the NDC's Director of IT and Elections, has criticized the Electoral Commission (EC) for its silence following the arrest of a suspect in possession of a device suspected to belong to the EC.

Dr. Boamah expressed concern on Facebook, emphasizing that it's alarming for the EC to remain quiet, especially given the current political climate.

He urged NDC members to stay vigilant against potential election rigging by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The police have arrested the suspect, Yaw Korateng, in Nsawam, and are investigating while the EC has been notified.

