NDC receives Ghana youth manifesto report, pledges support for Youth development

Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, the Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Manifesto Committee for the 2024 election, has officially received the Ghana Youth Manifesto project report, which outlines the aspirations and concerns of young Ghanaians.



This youth-led initiative, supported by various civil society organizations, aims to provide a roadmap for a more inclusive and prosperous nation.



The report, presented by Mr. Anthony Caid Gbemapu, a Core Team Member of the Ghana Youth Manifesto, highlights the insights gathered from over 3,500 young participants across Ghana's 16 regions.



It emphasizes key issues such as unemployment, taxation policies, corruption, and the impact of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) on financial transactions.



Mr. Christopher Wisdom Penu, the National Coordinator of the Youth Manifesto, emphasized the importance of political parties incorporating the concerns of young people into their manifestos for the upcoming election and beyond. The report has already been shared with political parties like the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Progressive People’s Party (PPP).



Prof. Danso-Boafo, receiving the report on behalf of NDC Flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, praised the Ghana Youth Manifesto initiative and expressed support for its goals. He highlighted the significance of addressing youth issues and proposed establishing a standalone Ministry for Youth Development under a future NDC government.



According to the Ghana News Agency the report's findings reflect the collective voice of Ghanaian youth, advocating for policy changes to tackle unemployment, taxation, corruption, and the E-Levy.



The NDC's Youth Committee, an essential subgroup under the 2024 Election Manifesto Committee, will further review the report's recommendations.



Plans are underway for the NDC's 2024 Elections Manifesto launch, scheduled for May pending approval by the flagbearer, the Council of Elders, and the National Executive Committee (NEC).



Notable organizations supporting the Ghana Youth Manifesto project include the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa, DANIDA, NORSAAC, and several others.