NDC reminds EC of the request for a forensic audit of voter register

Politics of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The NDC says the Electoral Commission (EC) has not responded to its petition for a forensic audit of the voters’ register, submitted after last week’s nationwide demonstration.



In a follow-up letter, NDC General Secretary Fifi Kwetey reminded the EC of the need to address issues like unauthorized voter transfers and missing names to ensure a credible register for the December 7 elections.



Several civil society groups have joined the NDC’s call for an independent audit to guarantee transparency and fairness in the upcoming polls.