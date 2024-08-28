You are here: HomeNews2024 08 28Article 1974704

Source: hotfmghana.com

NDC's Azubila calls for fairness after arrest, blames Bryan Acheampong for provoking alleged violence

Emmanuel Azubila Salam of the NDC has demanded fair treatment after his arrest for making violent threats against NPP members if the opposition wins the upcoming elections.

According to him, these comments, which included threats of arson and violence, were sparked by Bryan Acheampong’s controversial claim that the NPP would not cede power if the NDC wins the upcoming 2024 elections.

Salam, arrested by the Tema Police on August 27, 2024, acknowledges the need for public order but insists that Acheampong’s statements should also be investigated to ensure justice is applied equally.

Read full article
