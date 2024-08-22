NDC's Baah Acheamfour criticizes National Peace Council's effectiveness

Politics of Thursday, 22 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Baah Acheamfour, Deputy Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC, has criticized the National Peace Council, calling it the "most useless institution" in Ghana.



His remarks follow the Council’s call for political parties to sign a peace pact for the 2024 elections.



Acheamfour accused the Peace Council of ignoring violence from the 2020 elections and failing to address the killings of eight people during that period.



He argued that the Council's calls for a new peace pact are meaningless given past unresolved issues.